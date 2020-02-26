Scouting continues after losing a major sponsor

TWIN FALLS — Changes are coming to the nation’s premier outdoors organization after losing a major sponsor last year and filing for bankruptcy last week.
The Scouts BSA — formerly Boy Scouts of America — are moving ahead without the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The church and the Scouts were partners since 1910 when scouting began. Before the split, the church sponsored one out of five scouts nationally.
But here in south-central Idaho, the church sponsored 94% of the Scouts in the Snake River Council, former leader Dave Kirk told the Times-News.
Kirk moved last year to Boise and began working with the Ore-Ida Council, which has now merged with the Snake River Council to create the Mountain West Council.
Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead for the remaining 6% of Scouts in the Magic Valley.
In Jerome, the United Methodist Church sponsors troops 139 and 1139. Troop 1139 is the only girl troop in the former Snake River Council, now the Snake River District.
“We’re pretty much a family here,” said Jennifer Jacobo, who leads Cubs and Webelos.
The Jacobos have been part of the scouting scene in Jerome since 13-year-old Adrian joined when he was 6.
“Scouting teaches things we aren’t taught elsewhere,” said Jacobo, also an assistant scout leader. “Things like using common sense and basic first aid.”
The merger of councils has opened up more opportunities for Scouts, she said. Before, Scouts were limited to attending camps within the boundaries of their council. A larger council area gives Scouts more camps to chose from.
Jacobo is grateful for the Methodist Church’s sponsorship of 24 Scouts, both boys and girls.
“It’s not a big congregation, but it’s very supportive,” she said.
In return, the Scouts complete service projects for the church.
A similar scene is playing out across the Magic Valley with sponsors of other troops.
“The scouting program teaches kids how to teach other kids,” Cone said. “It builds camaraderie.”
Although the LDS church no longer sponsors scouting, it continues to support the values and goals of Scouts BSA, leader Caroll Cone said.
LDS members are still welcome to join the BSA, Cone said. If there are enough in the district, the BSA may start a troop for Scouts from the church who previously started the program and want to continue.
The Scouts BSA store remains open from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2988 Falls Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Service center hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, according to the BSA website at www.srcouncil.org.
“We’re moving forward,” Brian Stucki, executive assistant at the Snake River District office, said. “But it’s going to be a challenge to get the membership increased.”