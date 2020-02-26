Scouting continues after losing a major sponsor

“Scouting teaches things we aren’t taught elsewhere,” said Jacobo, also an assistant scout leader. “Things like using common sense and basic first aid.”

The merger of councils has opened up more opportunities for Scouts, she said. Before, Scouts were limited to attending camps within the boundaries of their council. A larger council area gives Scouts more camps to chose from.

Jacobo is grateful for the Methodist Church’s sponsorship of 24 Scouts, both boys and girls.

“It’s not a big congregation, but it’s very supportive,” she said.

In return, the Scouts complete service projects for the church.

A similar scene is playing out across the Magic Valley with sponsors of other troops.

“The scouting program teaches kids how to teach other kids,” Cone said. “It builds camaraderie.”

Although the LDS church no longer sponsors scouting, it continues to support the values and goals of Scouts BSA, leader Caroll Cone said.

LDS members are still welcome to join the BSA, Cone said. If there are enough in the district, the BSA may start a troop for Scouts from the church who previously started the program and want to continue.