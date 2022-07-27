Scoular donates $500,000 to University of Idaho to construct the nation’s largest research dairy

TWIN FALLS — Scoular announced a $500,000 donation to help fund the nation’s largest research dairy center, a sustainability initiative led by the University of Idaho.

“Scoular is proud of our long history of partnering with the dairy industry as well as our commitment to ag innovation and sustainability,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “We are delighted to invest with the University of Idaho and others in this one-of-a-kind opportunity to develop the next generation of dairies.”

Construction of the research dairy is slated to be completed in 2023, with milking operations beginning at the $22.5 million farm in 2024.

Scoular, headquartered in Nebraska, provides agricultural supply chain solutions worldwide and offers custom dairy feed solutions throughout its network. Through the Scoular Foundation, the company is committed to giving back to the communities where its employees work and live. Scoular also has a robust sustainability strategy, in line with the university’s new investment.

“Scoular is honored to support the University of Idaho and our valuable dairy customers in this region,” Maass added.

The university initiative is called Idaho CAFE, or the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. It includes a 2,000-cow research dairy and 640-acre demonstration farm in Rupert, which includes a commodity building that will recognize Scoular’s name in honor of the donation. The initiative also includes a public outreach and education center in Jerome and collaborative food science efforts developed with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

“The beauty of Idaho CAFE is the linkage between the research dairy and agronomic production, which makes us a unique facility in the U.S.,” said U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean Michael Parrella.

“Scoular’s generous investment in this project helps to strengthen that connection and demonstrates the interdisciplinary nature of this cutting-edge research.”

Scoular has had a presence in Idaho for almost 25 years. It operates an office in Twin Falls and a dairy feed blending facility in Jerome, along with grain elevators in southeast and eastern Idaho. Scoular recently built a facility in Jerome that manufactures a one-of-a-kind sustainable barley protein concentrate for pet food and aquafeed. And last year, the company launched a program in Idaho to expand barley as a sustainable rotation crop.