Scott Butler, sports coach and paramedic

TWIN FALLS — Scott Butler, 43, is a 15-year paramedic working for Intermountain Health Care in Burley.

“Scott is dedicated to making a difference in the life of the children he has influence over,” said his wife, Jami Butler, who nominated him for the first-responders award.

Previously, Butler was president of the Twin Falls Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that offers handmade beds to children who have no beds. Today, he is the eighth-grade head football coach for Jerome Middle School and owner and director of the Jerome North Side Sports youth football program.

Butler knows the power of sports.

“I’ve learned that kids’ sports is the foundation for living,” he told the Times-News. “Sports teaches the importance of working together and that your job matters, no matter which job it is.

“Sports build team players for life.”

Butler grew up in Kimberly. He and his family live in Jerome.

“I’ve learned a lot about teenage boys,” he said.

For stress relief, Butler likes to run heavy equipment or drive sugar beet trucks at harvest, he said.

Butler was exposed to the first-responder experience in 2006 at the College of Southern Idaho. Later, he watched first responders at Rock Creek Rural Fire Department.

He then trained and became an emergency room tech before receiving training to be a paramedic.

The most rewarding part of his paramedic career is just knowing that a simple act can mean a lot to another person.

“If you do your job well, you can affect someone for life,” Ruhter said. “It’s really cool to see a person come back and want to meet us to show us a bit of gratitude.

“That’s a huge payoff.”

