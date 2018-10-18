Try 1 month for 99¢
Groundwater

After receiving permission from the homeowner, a U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist measures the water level in a well.

 ERIN MURRAY, IDAHO WATER SCIENCE CENTER, PUBLIC DOMAIN

BOISE — Employees of the U.S. Geological Survey and the Idaho Department of Water Resources will measure groundwater levels in 125 wells from Ketchum to Stanton Crossing, south of Bellevue, next week.

“We ask that area landowners grant our personnel access to their wells for this effort,” Sean Vincent, IDWR hydrology section manager, said in a statement. “It’s extremely important that we continue to refine the groundwater-flow model so we can effectively manage the valley’s water resources.”

“USGS and IDWR personnel will work in teams of two,” Dave Evetts, assistant director for hydrologic data for the USGS Idaho Water Science Center, said in a statement. “They will be easily identifiable by agency-branded clothing and can provide official government identification upon request.”

The agencies will use the data collected to calibrate and update the groundwater-flow model that they jointly developed in 2016. Data will be made available by site through both IDWR and at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis after review and approval for accuracy.

For more information, call Sean Vincent at 208-287-4853 or Dave Evetts at 208-387-1316.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments