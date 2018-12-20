GOODING — Slow and steady wins the race.
Nearly 100 years after the theater was built, the nonprofit Gooding Restoration for Entertainment, Arts and Theatre is making good on its promise to completely restore the historic Schubert Theatre.
Major fundraising and restoration efforts are taking place one project at a time, GREAT Vice President and Gooding Mayor Jeff Brekke said.
Various business owners, churches and groups have attempted over the years to repair the iconic piece of history, but none got far, Brekke said.
The trick to getting the job done has been to prioritize repairs and break the task into smaller jobs, President Charmy LeaVell said.
It all started about 10 years ago, when LeaVell and her husband, Lonnie, purchased the property for $150,000, then donated the theater to GREAT, which incorporated in 2015. Since then, the group has raised several hundred thousand dollars to restore the theatre, built by former Gov. Frank Gooding in the early 20th century.
“We did a lot of changes on the outside — temporary fixes until we could get funding,” Karolyn Gaines, a historic preservationist involved in its early restoration work, told the Times-News earlier this year. “It was important to work on the outside so people could see the progress. The building had been really neglected.”
The group reroofed the building in October at a cost of $88,000, Charmy LeaVell said.
The group has raised $100,000 in the past year alone, she said. For a small town, that’s an enormous achievement.
“Getting the roof completed was a turning point,” Brekke said.
More money is on its way for repointing the brickwork of the theater, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. The cost of the repointing project is estimated at $137,180.
“We recently received notification from the Idaho Heritage Trust that we are being awarded a $10,000 matching grant for our next project,” LeaVell said, “and $5,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help with the cost of our architectural drawings.”
The brickwork repair will be complete in late 2019 or early 2020, just in time for the centennial celebration of the theater.
After the brickwork project, the group plans to work on the theater’s interior, starting on the second story for family and class reunions, music and voice lessons, and business meetings. The final project will be the restoration on the auditorium.
GREAT has received funding from The Idaho Heritage Trust, Idaho Community Foundation, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Union Pacific, the Mary Bradoff Foundation, Northwest Farm Credit, Glabia, Idaho State Historical Society, Idaho Community Foundation, and private and anonymous donors. Numerous fundraising events, such as bake sales and the annual Unicorn Day at the Enchanted Forest at Pappyland west of Gooding keep money coming in.
LeaVell said the group’s progress has been buoyed by the excitement of the community.
“Our plans for the theatre are for it to be a full performing arts and event theatre and show movies as well,” LeaVell said.
