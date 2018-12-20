Try 1 month for 99¢
Schubert Theatre
Mayor Jeff Brekke talks Dec. 11 about the brickwork repairs planned next in a series of projects to restore the historic Schubert Theatre before its centennial celebration in 2020 in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

GOODING — Slow and steady wins the race.

Nearly 100 years after the theater was built, the nonprofit Gooding Restoration for Entertainment, Arts and Theatre is making good on its promise to completely restore the historic Schubert Theatre.

Major fundraising and restoration efforts are taking place one project at a time, GREAT Vice President and Gooding Mayor Jeff Brekke said.

Schubert Theatre
Gooding Mayor Jeff Brekke talks about the renovations made throughout the year Dec. 11 at the historic Schubert Theatre in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Various business owners, churches and groups have attempted over the years to repair the iconic piece of history, but none got far, Brekke said.

The trick to getting the job done has been to prioritize repairs and break the task into smaller jobs, President Charmy LeaVell said.

Stage backdrop

Water damage is seen in this courtesy photo of the Schubert Theatre's 1920 hand-painted stage backdrop — depicting the Twin Falls — from the theater's days as an opera house.

 COURTESY OF CHARMY LEAVELL

It all started about 10 years ago, when LeaVell and her husband, Lonnie, purchased the property for $150,000, then donated the theater to GREAT, which incorporated in 2015. Since then, the group has raised several hundred thousand dollars to restore the theatre, built by former Gov. Frank Gooding in the early 20th century.

Schubert Theatre

The marquee of the Schubert Theatre announces the 1950 birth of Bud Schubert's daughter Cindy, great-granddaughter of former Gov. Frank Gooding.

 COURTESY PHOTO)

“We did a lot of changes on the outside — temporary fixes until we could get funding,” Karolyn Gaines, a historic preservationist involved in its early restoration work, told the Times-News earlier this year. “It was important to work on the outside so people could see the progress. The building had been really neglected.”

The group reroofed the building in October at a cost of $88,000, Charmy LeaVell said.

The group has raised $100,000 in the past year alone, she said. For a small town, that’s an enormous achievement.

“Getting the roof completed was a turning point,” Brekke said.

More money is on its way for repointing the brickwork of the theater, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. The cost of the repointing project is estimated at $137,180.

Schubert Theatre
The entrance of the historic Schubert Theatre is seen Dec. 11 in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

“We recently received notification from the Idaho Heritage Trust that we are being awarded a $10,000 matching grant for our next project,” LeaVell said, “and $5,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help with the cost of our architectural drawings.”

The brickwork repair will be complete in late 2019 or early 2020, just in time for the centennial celebration of the theater.

After the brickwork project, the group plans to work on the theater’s interior, starting on the second story for family and class reunions, music and voice lessons, and business meetings. The final project will be the restoration on the auditorium.

Historic Schubert Theatre
Charmy LeaVell has her photo taken Nov. 30, 2016, in the historic Schubert Theatre in Gooding.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GREAT has received funding from The Idaho Heritage Trust, Idaho Community Foundation, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Union Pacific, the Mary Bradoff Foundation, Northwest Farm Credit, Glabia, Idaho State Historical Society, Idaho Community Foundation, and private and anonymous donors. Numerous fundraising events, such as bake sales and the annual Unicorn Day at the Enchanted Forest at Pappyland west of Gooding keep money coming in.

LeaVell said the group’s progress has been buoyed by the excitement of the community.

“Our plans for the theatre are for it to be a full performing arts and event theatre and show movies as well,” LeaVell said.

