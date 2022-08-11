Schools charge again for lunches after 2-year hiatus

TWIN FALLS — There’s no such thing as a free lunch, as the old adage goes. For the last two years, however, the federal government provided free lunches to all students at public schools.

Congress allowed the universal free lunch program to expire at the end of the school year in May.

Now, school districts across the Magic Valley return to the system that had been in place prior to the pandemic, where meals will cost money each day at many schools, unless the child’s family qualifies for free or reduced-price lunches.

In Idaho, a number of schools will continue to have free lunches for all students. Nine of 16 Twin Falls schools qualify for free lunches based on family income. At the other seven schools in the district, lunches will cost money, to be paid by parents.

Parents with children at any public school are encouraged to fill out a Federal application for free or reduced-price lunches, which uses an income-based formula to determine if the household qualifies for meal assistance.

Ryan Bowman is the director of Educational Technology and Operations at Twin Falls School District. Bowman said that after a two-year pause in the process, returning to normal may take some people by surprise.

“The challenge that we’re going to face is the last two years parents haven’t had to fill out those forms,” Bowman said. “And now those forms are going to be required again.”

Families that participate in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) automatically qualify for free or reduced school lunches.

Buhl Food Service Director Michelle Shaddy said that the applications for free or reduced-price meals help qualify the school for other federal funding programs because nearly all federal programs use those numbers.

“They affect more than just the food service department and the children’s ability to eat,” Shaddy said. “They also affect some of the other programs within the school district. Those financial numbers affect a heck of a lot.”

Along with the return to paid lunches, administrators and nutrition workers anticipate a return to lunch debt.

In both Buhl and Twin Falls, the districts have opted to give lunches to any student who asks for them, regardless of whether they have money in their account. The lunch is added to their account, and the accounts are expected to be paid before the end of the year.

Sometimes this doesn’t happen. In that case, the district covers the cost of unpaid lunch debt. It comes out of the general fund, which means less money for supplies like books, and other materials.

“The food service program is not allowed to finish out a fiscal year in the red,” Bowman said. “They have to either break even or be in the black, so that puts it on (the district’s) shoulders to take care of that.”

In 2019, the unpaid balance of lunch debt in Twin Falls was between $80,000 and $90,000, Bowman said. Chobani stepped in and paid off the outstanding balance that year. In other years, the district covered the balance.

“We absorb it. We have to,” Bowman said. “The alternative would be to turn a kid away, and that’s not something we could ever do. We want to provide meals to these kids.”

In Buhl, the Harvest Moon Classic Car Club donated the proceeds from its annual fall fundraiser to pay off all the outstanding lunch debt for that district.

“I think it would be a bad practice to not feed kids when we’re having meal service and they’re hungry,” Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner said. “If a kid gets in the lunch line, regardless of whether they have money in their account, we’re going to feed them.”