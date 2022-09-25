School gardens are sprouting up all over the place

TWIN FALLS — A group of third-graders busily clipped flowers and collected them into multi-colored plastic buckets.

Teacher Cindy Braun called the group’s attention to a sunflower with a face as big as a salad bowl towering over them.

“You have to be careful, watch for a bee,” Braun said. “Look at this guy working. We’re not going to bother him.”

The group of third graders are members of the Dandy Lions, the gardening club at Lincoln Elementary. During school days in spring and fall, they plant seeds and pull weeds, while learning about the fruits vegetables and flowers as they grow.

Showing kids how to care for plants, tend to gardens, and harvest produce is being seen more and more at schools in the Magic Valley, thanks to the personal interest of teachers and the support of partnering organizations.

The gardens at Lincoln have been around for a while, and as teaching staff has come and gone, the gardens have gone through different uses.

“I’ve gardened forever,” Braun said. “Finally, about four years ago, because I’m such an avid gardener, I said, ‘How about I go ahead and start a garden club and just see what happens.’”

Braun is a Title I lead teacher, working with ages kindergarten through fifth grades to focus on bringing skills in reading and math up to speed.

As one of the teachers who lead the garden club, she helps kids think about what they could grow and what they could make out of it.

“They go through that whole process of planning, and what do we need to order and purchase, and then we plant it,” Braun said.

The 35 kids in the Dandy Lions gardening club have agreed to spend lunch hour a few times each week doing gardening activities.

“The idea,” Braun said, “is that you learn to grow, then you grow, and then you share in some what what you’ve made.”

They spend portions of their lunch break tending garden and working on guided projects to use the produce. This season they planted onions and tomatoes and herbs. When it was all harvested, they made salsa and shared it with the school.

The kids harvested the tomatoes and onions, and then the next day they prepped everything, and then the playground aide came in and did a cooking demo on how to make salsa.

“The kids did all the prep. They washed the tomatoes and cut them and peeled the onions and they squeezed the lemon juice, they did it all,” Braun said.

And the next day they served samples of chips and salsa to all the kids and staff in the school.

“They have a lot of ownership,” Braun said. “They just come and get the water, they tend. They tend to everything. They learn how to take care of something and see it grow.

“It makes me hopeful that they’ll take that and grow food to eat.”

Healthy Eating Course brings gardens in to classrooms

Siew Guan Lee is an extension educator for the University of Idaho. Lee and her colleagues take a range of nutrition and physical activity courses to classrooms in six counties of the Magic Valley.

The program is called Eat Smart Idaho, and over a course of six to eight sessions, the program covers many aspect of making healthy choices.

“We would like to promote healthy eating patterns,” Lee said. “We need to start early, so by educating them early … studies have shown that by educating them early we are planting the seeds, promoting healthy eating patterns that will continue in to adulthood.”

The course is available for all schools that qualify for free lunches. The program is funded with USDA grants aimed to support nutrition for low-income Idahoans, and the aim is to impress at an early age the value of choosing food options that are nourishing and contribute to health, even when money is sometimes scarce.

Lee said they will bring the course when invited by teachers, but sometimes that doesn’t work out.

“It all really depends on the teachers,” Lee said. “They really have to give up that time to us to cover those topics.”

In addition to the lessons, the extension service has helped build a number of community gardens that can be found around the community. Some are outside of churches where they can be accessed by refugee populations. Others are at Head Start locations, for use by preschoolers and their families.

Lee helped establish a community garden at Hollister Elementary in May 2021, and the school participated with classes about planting and gardening.

“We were able to have all the students come out,” Lee said, “and we had the community members, the volunteers, the mayor, all the teachers, so pretty much the entire community came out and helped plant the garden in May,”

Summer sessions incorporated garden tending for students. And, in the fall, the students participated in the harvest, cleaning and packaging the veggies for use by the community pantry.

Prime garden season happens when students are least present at schools, so finding ways to do more garden club activities during the school year is increasingly being seen in schools around the Magic Valley.

Lee and her colleagues have developed a new project that brings gardens in to the classrooms to grow with the students throughout the year.

This year, about 14 classrooms will have indoor gardens consisting of several 24” pots and grow lights. It’s not the kind of setup that would let students grow light-hungry veggies like tomatoes, but it can easily grow leafy greens.

“We are still learning,” Lee said. “We tried to grow things like radishes and kohlrabi. They germinated very quickly, but the problem was they were not able to form the fruits or the bulbs.”

Leafy greens like salad mix, spinach and lettuce are happy to grow indoors in the winter, Lee said. This fall they are doing herb gardens in the classroom, planting aromatic and flavorful herbs like basil, oregano, and thyme.

“That can also teach kids that you can boost the flavor of the food through herbs,” Lee said. “Rather than salt, added sugar or fat, using herbs or spices you can enhance the flavor of your dishes.”