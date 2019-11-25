HAILEY — A school bus driver received a citation Friday after the bus was hit by a minivan on Idaho Highway 75.
Tonya Marshall, 31, of Bellevue was driving the Blaine County School District bus on Ohio Gulch Road when she attempted to turn south on Idaho 75, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
Marshall pulled out in front of a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling north on Idaho 75, driven by Beverly Palomera, 31, of Bellevue.
The Honda hit the driver's side front of the school bus, went airborne and flipped onto its roof, the press release stated.
Palomera and her passenger, Antoinette Cueto Diaz, 42, of Hailey were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Marshall and six children on the bus were not injured.
A Blaine County deputy witnessed the crash, and Marshall was cited for failing to yield from a stop sign.
