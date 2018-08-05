BOISE — Idahoans interested in finishing their college degree or career technical certificate can now apply online for the Idaho State Board of Education’s newly expanded Opportunity Scholarship at https://opportunityidaho.com/.
Applicants must have earned 24 credits or more before “stopping out” of college or a career technical program. They can return to school and attend class part-time or full time.
Other requirements include:
- Minimum GPA OF 2.7
- Be an Idaho resident
- “Stopped out” for two years or more
- Show progress in order to maintain eligibility
Award amounts are prorated based on enrolled credits. The maximum award for a scholarship is $3,500 annually for up to four years.
