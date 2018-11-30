Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — Minidoka Memorial Hospital volunteers are accepting scholarship applications through Feb. 8. Scholarships must be used for health-related studies; applicants must be entering their second year of college or later to be eligible.

Application forms are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Minidoka Hospital Guild gift shop, located by the Emergency Room waiting room, or at minidokamemorial.com under the Volunteer tab.

