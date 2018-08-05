TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership is seeking applicants to serve as an elected low-income representative for Twin Falls, Minidoka and Cassia counties and as a private sector representative in Minidoka and Cassia counties. Applicants must reside or work within an associated county.
The low-income representative will be selected through an election process by low-income criteria. The applicant must be either income-eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for their needs. They must also be willing to support the agency’s mission which is “To provide a wide range of support services in an effort to improve the quality of life for people with an economic disadvantage.”
The private sector representative will be selected from among private social agencies, private educational institutions, constituencies of the low-income concerned with specific problems, and other private organizations within the community.
Applications may be obtained by calling 800-627-1733 or visiting the SCCAP office at 550 Washington St. S., Twin Falls.
The deadline is Aug. 20. Applications and letters of interest must be faxed to 208-733-9355, or mailed to SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls ID 83303.
Low-income participants are encouraged to vote for their representative of choice from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:00 p.m. Aug. 27 at the SCCAP office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.