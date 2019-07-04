{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — As the temperatures increase, so do scammers targeting Idaho Power customers. The company reminds you to always be vigilant against scams. The latest scam targeting customers involves a demand for immediate payment, a texted QR code and payment via a bitcoin kiosk.

Keep the following tips in mind:

  • Idaho Power will always attempt to contact you via phone and mail be
  • fore posting shut-off notices and never demands immediate payment over the phone.
  • Idaho Power does not request payment through prepaid cards, sometimes called Green Dot Cards, or using QR codes.
  • Customers should only pay or drop off payments at designated locations. Go to idahopower.com/service-and-billing/residential/payment-and-billing/pay-in-person/" target="_blank">idahopower.com/service-and-billing/residential/payment-and-billing/pay-in-person.
  • Idaho Power offers a variety of convenient payment options. Go to idahopower.com/service-and-billing/residential/payment-and-billing.
  • Payment arrangements may be available if your account is overdue. Call Idaho Power’s Customer Care Team at the number below to explore your options.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from Idaho Power and anything seems suspicious, hang up and call the Idaho Power Customer Care Team immediately at 208-388-2323.

For more information, go to idahopower.com/scam.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments