SBA official travels to Magic Valley for 'temperature check'

HANSEN — Sometimes you have to get out to see what’s going on.

That’s what Mike Fong, Small Business Administration regional manager, said as he got out of his Seattle office and made a visit to Magic Valley this week.

He visited a Jerome furniture store, cafe and Hansen cosmetic manufacturer, all to do what he calls a “temperature check” of his region.

What did he find?

“I found a lot of cautious optimism,” Fong said, as business owners look toward economic development during a time of uncertainty.

“The best part of my job is meeting with entrepreneurs,” Fong said, “and seeing their perseverance as they get through the pandemic.”

He gained some insight Thursday into how a small business sprang up in the small town of Hansen. And it’s not just surviving. It’s thriving.

Matt Bryant, founder and CEO of Artisan Labs, is looking for 800% growth this year after opening in October. He’s already looking forward to an expansion and doubling his workforce.

Artisan Labs makes a wide range of products and cosmetics, including skincare, makeup, shampoo, conditioner and bubble baths, for other companies.

Mayor Joseph Ratto said the company is welcome in Hansen. The company’s building on U.S. Highway 30 replaced a vacant lot that Ratto deemed an eyesore. Discussions are taking place on how to meet the company’s infrastructure needs.

“We can be a heavy water user,” Bryant said.

Bryant said that the Small Business Administration was vital in helping the business get started.

“The SBA allowed us to build the structure and acquire equipment we needed to start up our operation, with a relatively low interest rate,” he said. In addition, the loans are set up to reduce the risk to bankers.

The business could have gotten off the ground with another type of financing, but “having those loans allows us to keep more cash in the business and invest in our people and customers,” Bryant said.

In addition to helping with financing, the SBA provides opportunities in Federal contracting, access to entrepreneurial education, and disaster assistance. Its website calls itself a “voice for small businesses.”

One of those helps is the Idaho Small Business Development Center, which the SBA partly funds.

“We are eager and willing to help businesses expand and help on financing and leadership development,” the center’s director Bryan Matsuoka said.

Fong’s region includes district offices in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. The area is home to more than 2.7 million jobs.