JEROME — The supervisor of the Sawtooth National Forest is retiring at the end of August.
Kit Mullen has been in her position for four years. She oversaw the relocation of Sawtooth National Forest’s headquarters to Jerome, as well as the planning for the Hemingway Boulders and Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness areas.
Mullen retires with 33 years of federal service. Prior to serving as the Sawtooth Forest Supervisor, she was the Hat Creek District Ranger on the Lassen National Forest for eight years.
“We will miss Kit,” forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas said in a statement. “She was able to work with so many different groups of people. Her relationships made a huge difference in getting work done on the ground, and we wish her the best in her next chapter of life.”
Starting Sept. 1, Jim DeMaagd will take on the position of acting forest supervisor for the Sawtooth until a replacement for Mullen has been found. Since 2015, he has served as the deputy forest supervisor on the Mt. Hood National Forest in the Pacific Northwest Region.
“I am very grateful for the passion and dedication Kit demonstrated every day while caring for our public lands and providing excellent customer service,” Regional Forester Nora Rasure said in a statement. “With more than three decades of her life dedicated to public service, Kit leaves behind a great legacy.”
