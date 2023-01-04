Sawtooth National Forest seeks comment on grant proposals

The Sawtooth National Forest is seeking public comments on several proposed projects for which the forest is seeking grant money from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

Each year, the state of Idaho awards funds raised through the sale of a variety of boating, recreation, and off-road vehicle stickers to public land agencies through a grant application process. Public support of these projects is a consideration of funding.

To find out more about each proposed project, and for contact information, visit www.fs.usda.gov and find the forest service's news-events page.

The following Sawtooth National Forest projects are up for grant funding consideration:

Bear Creek Transfer Camp Improvements : Replace fire rings, picnic tables, site markers and to add new metal utility tables to each campsite, along with information and parking improvements.

: Replace fire rings, picnic tables, site markers and to add new metal utility tables to each campsite, along with information and parking improvements. Fairfield Ranger District Motorized Trails : Early season trail maintenance and tree removal on over 300 miles of trails for public use. Funding would also facilitate trail repairs, brushing, short trail re-routes and other heavy trail maintenance on motorized and non-motorized trails.

: Early season trail maintenance and tree removal on over 300 miles of trails for public use. Funding would also facilitate trail repairs, brushing, short trail re-routes and other heavy trail maintenance on motorized and non-motorized trails. Fairfield Ranger District Snowmobiles : Replace two snowmobiles and sleds for winter patrols for registration compliance, search and rescue, warming hut maintenance, and to manage groomed trails and open riding areas.

: Replace two snowmobiles and sleds for winter patrols for registration compliance, search and rescue, warming hut maintenance, and to manage groomed trails and open riding areas. Ketchum Ranger District Heavy Trail Maintenance : Heavy trail maintenance on 184 miles of the approximately 400 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails and their associated trailheads on the Ketchum Ranger District.

: Heavy trail maintenance on 184 miles of the approximately 400 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails and their associated trailheads on the Ketchum Ranger District. Ketchum Ranger District E-bikes : Fund two e-bikes and a two compatible trailers for use by the trail crew on the district’s 230-mile motorized trail system, which is currently maintained on foot.

: Fund two e-bikes and a two compatible trailers for use by the trail crew on the district’s 230-mile motorized trail system, which is currently maintained on foot. Sawtooth Avalanche Center Snowmobiles and Trailer Replacement : Replace an aging snowmobile and snowmobile trailer.

: Replace an aging snowmobile and snowmobile trailer. Law Enforcement Snowmobiles : Replace two snowmobiles used to enforce ski boundaries, wilderness areas, and registration stickers – one for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and one for the McCall Ranger District of the Payette National Forest.

: Replace two snowmobiles used to enforce ski boundaries, wilderness areas, and registration stickers – one for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and one for the McCall Ranger District of the Payette National Forest. Skyline Trail Heavy Maintenance and Trailhead Improvement : Fund heavy trail maintenance on the 14.9 mile-long single track motorized Skyline Trail in the Albion Mountains.

: Fund heavy trail maintenance on the 14.9 mile-long single track motorized Skyline Trail in the Albion Mountains. South Hills Heavy Maintenance and Trailhead Improvement : Fund heavy trail maintenance on 40 miles of single-track motorized and 34 miles of 50-inch-wide all-terrain vehicle trails in the South Hills, specifically on the Cassia Division of the Minidoka Ranger District.

: Fund heavy trail maintenance on 40 miles of single-track motorized and 34 miles of 50-inch-wide all-terrain vehicle trails in the South Hills, specifically on the Cassia Division of the Minidoka Ranger District. South Hills/Pettit Campground Improvements : This grant request would allow staff to replace the two 1950s-era vault toilet restrooms with contemporary concrete vault toilets, and other improvements.

: This grant request would allow staff to replace the two 1950s-era vault toilet restrooms with contemporary concrete vault toilets, and other improvements. Sawtooth National Recreation Area Motorized Trail Maintenance : Fund deferred maintenance on 100 miles of motorbike and all-terrain vehicle trails in the White Cloud, Smoky, Boulder, Sawtooth, and Salmon River Mountains.

: Fund deferred maintenance on 100 miles of motorbike and all-terrain vehicle trails in the White Cloud, Smoky, Boulder, Sawtooth, and Salmon River Mountains. Queens River Loop: This Recreational Trail Program grant request would be used to for maintenance on the trails comprising the Queens River Loop in the Sawtooth Wilderness, and maintenance on 60 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails in the Sawtooth Mountains.