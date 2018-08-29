Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Stanley Lake Campground, where the scenery is difficult to beat.

TWIN FALLS —The Sawtooth National Forest has released a list of area closures that could affect your camping plans over Labor Day weekend.

Area closures related to the Wapiti and Bible Back Fires may affect visitors to the Sawtooth and Boise National Forests. These closures are in effect for firefighter and public safety:

Wapiti Fire in the Grandjean Area

Developed campgrounds at Stanley Lake and access to Stanley Lake will be open. Dispersed camping in the Stanley Lake area is currently not allowed. Trap Creek, Sheep Trail, Elk Creek campgrounds along Idaho 21 are also open.

Redfish Lake, Redfish Lake Inlet Trailhead including access to Baron Lakes, and all lakes and trailheads in the southern Sawtooth Wilderness are open. Closed areas are: Alpine and Sawtooth Lakes and Grandjean, Stanley Lake, Elk Meadow and Elk Mountain Trailheads.

Bible Back Fire in the southern White Cloud Mountains

Fourth of July Road is open but access to these trails and lakes is closed: Fourth of July Lake and Washington Lake, Phyllis Lake and Champion Lakes.

Upper Pole Creek Road  is closed beyond the Grand Prize Trailhead, although Grand Prize Trailhead is open. Access to the following trailheads and destinations is closed: Champion Creek Cut-Off Trailhead and access to Champion Lakes; Washington Creek and Washington Basin Trailheads and access to Washington Peak, Washington Lake and Chamberlain Basin; Three Cabins Creek Trailhead and access to Germania Creek and Chamberlain Basin.

