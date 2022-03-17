Sawtooth National Forest gets funding to help Badger Fire area

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest received nearly $2 million to help with recovery efforts after the Badger Fire.
The Badger Fire burned 90,100 acres in 2020, including 72,768 acres of National Forest System Land that was managed by the Minidoka Ranger District.
“The Sawtooth National Forest’s highest priority is to restore the health of the ecosystem and infrastructure damaged by the Badger Fire," forest supervisor Jim DeMaagd said in a press release. "As an agency, and as impacted members of the community, we are committed to meeting the urgency of this work.”
The $1.7 million will go toward projects that “protect and restore infrastructure and support ecological recovery,” DeMaagd said.
The funding comes from the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2021. The act provided federal agencies with a total of $28.6 billion in supplemental appropriations for disaster relief recovery.
Green shoots are starting to pop up on the 90,190 acres of South Hills forest and grazing land blackened in the Badger Fire.
PHOTOS: Recovering from the Badger Fire
U.S. Forest Service District Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti talks about restoration efforts Nov. 10, 2020, while a tree masticator works in the background. Land management agencies are trying to rehab the South Hills to help the land bounce back from the Badger Fire.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
From right, Scott Soletti, U.S. Forest Service district wildlife biologist, goes over plans with fuels technicians Aaron Melville and Amber Blanchard on Nov. 10 in the South Hills near Oakley. The effects of the Badger Fire aren't all negative. 'The things that make the South Hills such a cool place are still going to be there,' Soletti says.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
U.S. Forest Service District Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti lets a handful of soil fall through his fingers Nov. 10 at a rehab site in the South Hills. At Trapper Creek, the Forest Service has aerial seeded bluegrass, antelope bitterbrush and mountain big sagebrush, among other species.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A tree masticator mulches a juniper tree Nov. 10 in the South Hills near Oakley. Up to six machines will be chewing up and grinding down about 1,000 acres of burned up juniper trees in the Trapper Creek area.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The Trapper Creek area mastication project is one of several land management efforts that could help South Hills plants come back from the Badger Fire strong. The Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service have already flown thousands of acres of native grass and forb seed onto the burn area.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A tree masticator mulches a juniper tree Nov. 10 in the South Hills near Oakley. Up to six machines will be chewing up and grinding down about 1,000 acres of burned up juniper trees in the Trapper Creek area.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Scott Soletti, U.S. Forest Service district wildlife biologist, talks with fuels technicians Nov. 10 in the Trapper Creek area near Oakley. Grinding dead juniper trees into wood chips comes with a few restoration benefits. For one, the woody slash covers the ground, minimizing post-fire erosion. Driving excavators over the ground also forces newly applied seed into the soil, improving germination rates.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Rising from the ashes
U.S. Forest Service District Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti inspects fresh blades of sedge Oct. 9 along Rock Creek in the South Hills. Plants began sprouting just weeks after the fire swept through.
COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS
Scott Soletti, U.S. Forest Service district wildlife biologist, watches restoration efforts underway Nov. 10 in the South Hills near Oakley. The Badger Fire has dramatically changed the land, but those changes aren't all bad. 'Fire is going to regenerate (upper elevation) plant communities,' Soletti says. 'It's part of that natural ecological succession.'
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A forlorn juniper snag waits to be turned into mulch Nov. 10 in the South Hills near Oakley. It will take a few years to gauge the success of the Badger Fire reseeding efforts, BLM Burley Field Manager Ken Crane says.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Rising from the ashes
Juniper splinters cover hundreds of acres of land Nov. 22 in the Trapper Creek area of the South Hills.
COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS
A tree masticator reduces a juniper snag to a pile of splinters Nov. 10 in the Trapper Creek area of the South Hills. Each machine averages four to eight acres of snags per day.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Crunchy juniper needles fall to the ground Nov. 10 in the South Hills near Oakley.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A tree masticator mulches dead juniper trees Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the South Hills near Oakley. Up to six machines will be chewing up and grinding down about 1,000 acres of burned up trees in the area.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A tree masticator goes about its business Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Sawtooth National Forest in Cassia County south of Oakley. Up to six machines will be chewing up and grinding down as much as 1,000 acres of burned up trees in the area.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Squaw Creek runs through the Badger Fire burn area Nov. 10 in the Trapper Creek area of the South Hills. The Forest Service is trying to minimize post-fire erosion, in part to prevent sediment from running off into creeks and degrading water quality.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Rising from the ashes
Blades of sedge sprout from the blackened ground Oct. 9 in the South Hills.
COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS
