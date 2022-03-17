 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sawtooth National Forest gets funding to help Badger Fire area

Restoration continues after South Hills Badger Fire

U.S. Forest Service District Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti talks about restoration efforts Nov. 10, 2020, while a tree masticator works in the background. Land management agencies are trying to rehab the South Hills to help the land bounce back from the Badger Fire. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — The Sawtooth National Forest received nearly $2 million to help with recovery efforts after the Badger Fire.

The Badger Fire burned 90,100 acres in 2020, including 72,768 acres of National Forest System Land that was managed by the Minidoka Ranger District.

“The Sawtooth National Forest’s highest priority is to restore the health of the ecosystem and infrastructure damaged by the Badger Fire," forest supervisor Jim DeMaagd said in a press release. "As an agency, and as impacted members of the community, we are committed to meeting the urgency of this work.”

The $1.7 million will go toward projects that “protect and restore infrastructure and support ecological recovery,” DeMaagd said.

The funding comes from the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2021. The act provided federal agencies with a total of $28.6 billion in supplemental appropriations for disaster relief recovery.



