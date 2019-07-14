{{featured_button_text}}
Sawtooth Mountain Mamas

The Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair is Saturday and July 21.

STANLEY — The Sawtooth Mountain Mamas will hold its annual Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 in Stanley near the junction of Idaho hgiways 21 and 75.

The fair will feature 140 northwest artists and craftsmen with their original, handcrafted items. The 3rd annual Cookie Contest will take place Saturday, also. There will be music and a variety of food vendors both days.

The Sawtooth Mountain Mamas is a nonprofit social and civic women’s organization that holds the fair as its major fund-raising event every year. Proceeds will support community services and organizations including college scholarships, Sawtooth Rural Fire Department, EMS programs, Stanley School, Stanley Community Library, Salmon River Clinic and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association.

For more information, interested artists and cookie contestants can go to sawtoothmountainmamas.com or to facebook.com/events/295057614639042.

