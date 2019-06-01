STANLEY — The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association is getting ready for the 2019 summer season. Staff at the Stanley Museum will hold a workday to beautify buildings from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the museum, Idaho Highway 75. There will be painting, staining, dusting and more to get ready for the museum’s opening June 8. Daily hours at the museum will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 2. It will then be open September weekends through Sept. 29.
The group will also help prepare the Redfish Center and Gallery from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, just west of Redfish Lake. It will open for summer Friday, with hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 15.
Dress appropriately for all types of work.
