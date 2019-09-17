TWIN FALLS — Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed Tuesday to be Idaho School Zone Safety Day, and traffic safety partners from across the state have joined forces to help spread the word.
The Idaho Transportation Department, AAA and 26 law enforcement agencies throughout the Gem State are participating in the effort. In Twin Falls, Sawtooth Elementary School, 1771 Stadium Blvd., will be included in the event.
Participating law enforcement agencies will emphasize school zone enforcement Tuesday, and in some locations, officers will be on hand to greet students as they arrive to school. ITD will also display school zone safety messages on electronic reader boards around the state.
Some school zone safety tips follow:
- Children who walk to school or get dropped off should never dart between cars. Parents should remind them to always use a crosswalk if one is available and make sure that hoods, hats and headphones don’t prevent them from seeing or hearing approaching vehicles as they cross. Children also need to wear bright or reflective clothing if they’ll be walking in the dark.
- Drivers should strictly observe signs, flashing lights and signals from crossing guards. Never speed or drive distracted in a school zone or residential neighborhood. Never overtake a stopped bus with flashing lights — it’s dangerous and illegal. If possible, take a route that avoids school zones altogether.
