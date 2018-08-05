KETCHUM — The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will present the third of its four-part astronomy series at about 9 p.m. Aug. 12 at the garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum.
Dr. Tim Frazier, president of the Magic Valley Astronomical Society, will introduce participants to the Perseid meteor shower — the evening’s highlight. Attendees will also enjoy “Oh Wow!” deep sky wonders through large telescopes.
Bring binoculars or spotting scopes if you have them. Sawtooth Botanical Garden staff will also share lore about constellations visible with the naked eye.
Families with children are encouraged to attend. Dress for the weather and night temperatures. In case of inclement weather, the event will relocate indoors for fun astronomy activities for kids.
The cost is $10 for SBG members and $12 nonmembers. Children younger than 16 are free.
Space is limited to 35 participants and preregistration with payment is required. Call 208-726-9358 to save your spot or register online at www.sbgarden.org.
The series will conclude Nov. 13, when outstanding winter constellations like the horse, the maiden and the queen will be featured.
