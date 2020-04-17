Save your sanity in trying times and do the same for others

How can folks help others?

In July 2018, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Robinson pulled a distraught woman from the railing of the Perrine Bridge. While hailed as a hero, Robinson most likely preferred that the woman had reached out for help before climbing out on that rail.

Or perhaps someone could have reached out to the woman.

Many suicides can be prevented if someone recognizes the person’s feelings of hopelessness and despair before it’s too late. That’s why a large number of suicide-prevention organizations are now focusing on proactive intervention by friends and family.

“A lot of people think it’s taboo,” Stewart said, “but it’s never a bad idea to ask someone directly, ‘Are you feeling suicidal?’”

But be ready to act depending on their answer.

“Don’t ask the question and disappear,” she said. “The suicide hotline number is also for people who are worried that someone they care for is at risk.”

“People are predisposed for survival,” said Mary Pierce, suicide prevention coordinator with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in Boise. “People are not predisposed to self-destruct.”