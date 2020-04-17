Save your sanity in trying times and do the same for others

TWIN FALLS — Simple signs at the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge over the Snake River Canyon whisper an important message: “NEED HOPE? Call 800-273-8255”
The bridge over the 500-foot-deep canyon has become an unwitting partner in suicide attempts over the years, prompting the signs at each end of the bridge. The phone number listed sends callers to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, where trained volunteers from Idaho are waiting 24 hours a day, in good times and bad, to help anyone in crisis.
But not enough people are making that call.
That’s especially disconcerting during the COVID-19 pandemic as anxiety levels run high and feelings of loneliness become the norm, said Lori Stewart, president of the south-central Idaho chapter of the statewide Suicide Prevention Action Network.
The number of suicide-related calls to SIRCOMM, the region’s emergency dispatch center, has increased dramatically since the coronavirus outbreak.
SIRCOMM received 11 suicidal calls for service during the month of March 2019 in Twin Falls County, Stewart said. Last month, that number tripled to 32.
“It stands to reason,” said Steward, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “We are all dealing with extra stress.
“But for people who are already struggling, they may feel even more disconnected now while isolating at home.”
How can folks help others?
In July 2018, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Robinson pulled a distraught woman from the railing of the Perrine Bridge. While hailed as a hero, Robinson most likely preferred that the woman had reached out for help before climbing out on that rail.
Or perhaps someone could have reached out to the woman.
Many suicides can be prevented if someone recognizes the person’s feelings of hopelessness and despair before it’s too late. That’s why a large number of suicide-prevention organizations are now focusing on proactive intervention by friends and family.
“A lot of people think it’s taboo,” Stewart said, “but it’s never a bad idea to ask someone directly, ‘Are you feeling suicidal?’”
But be ready to act depending on their answer.
“Don’t ask the question and disappear,” she said. “The suicide hotline number is also for people who are worried that someone they care for is at risk.”
“People are predisposed for survival,” said Mary Pierce, suicide prevention coordinator with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in Boise. “People are not predisposed to self-destruct.”
But many people — veterans included — are often proud and don’t want to ask for help.
“So we still have to help each other,” she said.
The VA crisis line is the agency’s most effective suicide-prevention tool, Pierce said. To reach the VA crisis line, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255, then press 1 for the VA.
People need to know that the urge to end one’s life is usually a reaction to temporary circumstances, she said.
Twin Falls psychiatrist Dr. Richard Worst agrees.
“Suicides are more of a situational event and not necessarily biological,” Worst told the Times-News in an earlier interview. “Society needs to disconnect suicide from the idea that it is a sign of a mental disorder.
“The biggest risk is hopelessness,” he said. “The person needs to feel someone is listening.”
The effects of today’s social distancing vary from individual to individual, he said.
“I’m seeing almost everyone is being affected by it in some difficult way,” Worst said Thursday.
If someone is feeling the effects, he suggests looking for an uplifting project to take their mind off the coronavirus crisis.
“For my own sake, I started a fun scrapbook of fishing pictures,” Worst said.
He and his wife also started listening to old records of the Ohio State Marching Band.
“It’s an all-brass band with drums,” he said. “I start my days with the band music — and I could jump out of my skin!
“Be creative,” Worst said. “Do something that brings you out of your depression and reduce stress.”
Pierce credits the VA’s aggressive suicide awareness program and support system for its success. Its success, however, is hard to quantify.
“You can’t measure prevention,” she said, “but you can see it anecdotally.
“The nation’s lowest rate of suicide was on 9/11. That’s when we saw people pull together.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
