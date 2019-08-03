{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. 93 wreck

A pickup truck and mini-van were involved in a bad wreck on U.S. 93 near the Flying J gas station on Saturday morning.

 JULIE A. FERRARO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A wreck Saturday morning on U.S. 93 north of Interstate 84 had traffic backed up for hours.

The Idaho State Police responded to the crash in front of the Flying J Travel Center before 7:45 a.m. At 10:45 a.m, the northbound lanes of U.S. 93 were still blocked, requiring drivers to turn off the highway and detour around to the stoplight.

A white pickup blocked the road, its bed bent and hay bales scattered along with other debris. A dark colored mini-van, badly crushed, remained in the northbound lane.

No details about the drivers or cause of the accident were available Saturday morning.

Check back with Magicvalley.com for updates.

