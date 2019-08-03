JEROME — A wreck Saturday morning on U.S. 93 north of Interstate 84 had traffic backed up for hours.
The Idaho State Police responded to the crash in front of the Flying J Travel Center before 7:45 a.m. At 10:45 a.m, the northbound lanes of U.S. 93 were still blocked, requiring drivers to turn off the highway and detour around to the stoplight.
A white pickup blocked the road, its bed bent and hay bales scattered along with other debris. A dark colored mini-van, badly crushed, remained in the northbound lane.
No details about the drivers or cause of the accident were available Saturday morning.
Check back with Magicvalley.com for updates.
