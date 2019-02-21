HAILEY — Blaine County students and families are invited to enjoy free ice skating and educational resources from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hailey Ice Rink, 771 S. Main St. Cox Communications will cover the cost of skate rentals and ice skating.
Cox representatives will be on hand to talk with parents about Connect 2 Compete, an inexpensive internet service for qualifying families. School representative with 5B Reads, a community literacy campaign, will provide books.
