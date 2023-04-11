TWIN FALLS — People gathered Friday night at the Twin Falls Public Library for some zero-proof entertainment.

It was After Hours Mocktails night, the first one ever held at the library, and adults sampled a half-dozen non-alcoholic drinks and voted on their favorites.

Each drink brought their own refreshing flavors that would appeal to those with sophisticated tastes, said Jennifer Hills, head of the adult services department at the library — much better than grabbing a can of soda.

There was no clear winner, as there was a tie between the blackberry mojito and sweet pepper spritzer, Hills said. Her favorite drink of the night was the ginger gastrique, made with apple cider vinegar, sherry vinegar, sugar and fresh ginger.

Alcohol could possibly be added to the drinks, but “there were great-tasting mixers on their own,” she said. And the drinks can be made at home.

The event, in which Redhawk Gastropub in Twin Falls assisted, got its start when it was noticed that some people are moving away from alcohol.

“We want to make sure we have fun, informative activities for adults,” Hills said.

PHOTOS: Learning how to sling mocktails Learning how to sling mocktails Learning how to sling mocktails Learning how to sling mocktails Learning how to sling mocktails Learning how to sling mocktails Learning how to sling mocktails After Hours Mocktails