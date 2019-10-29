BURLEY — The detour planned for tonight at the Salt Lake Interchange east of town has been delayed by inclement weather. It will recommence as soon as weather allows and it is safe to proceed.
When rescheduled, the detour will be in place overnight for motorists heading east on Interstate 84/86 from Burley toward Pocatello as crews install new structures to hold overhead signage.
This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project — underway since May and scheduled to finish by late 2020.
“Unlike previous detours that have been occurring in this area, this portion of construction requires that we direct motorists completely off of the interstate,” project manager Travis Hitchcock said in a statement. “Directing traffic to Idaho Highway 77 and Idaho Highway 81 will allow for safe installation of the structures without traffic traveling underneath.”
Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage in place to safely direct motorists through the area.
The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.
Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.
