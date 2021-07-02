Salmon People bring totem pole to Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS — After 96 stops on a 13,000-mile journey, native Salmon People stopped Thursday at Shoshone Falls to share their message.

“It is up to all of us to protect sacred sites,” master carver Jewell James of the Lummi Nation told a large crowd that had gathered to take part in a blessing of the falls.

“When we speak, we don’t speak for us,” James said. “We speak for our children.”

Every year for the past 20 years, House of Tears Carvers in northwestern Washington have created totem poles containing deep symbolism representing American Indians’ most urgent concerns. James is the lead carver for the group; it took him two months to carve the 5,000-pound totem pole from a 400-year-old Western red cedar.

“It has meaning from the hearts of our people,” Shoshone-Paiute Chairman Brian Thomas of Duck Valley, Nevada, told the crowd.

The cedar represents the Tree of Life. Red handprints represent the thousands of murdered or missing indigenous women whose final moments have escaped national attention. The raindrops carved into the tree bring attention to the state of the rivers. The salmon represents the survival of the Salmon People.