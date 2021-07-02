 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salmon People bring totem pole to Shoshone Falls
0 comments
alert featured

Salmon People bring totem pole to Shoshone Falls

{{featured_button_text}}
Totem Pole at Shoshone Falls

Shoshone-Paiute Chairman Brian Thomas of Duck Valley, Nevada, offers prayers in his native language Thursday at Shoshone Falls, as he stands next to a 24-foot totem pole carved by Jewell James of the Lummi Nation. The totem pole is making its way to Washington, D.C.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — After 96 stops on a 13,000-mile journey, native Salmon People stopped Thursday at Shoshone Falls to share their message.

“It is up to all of us to protect sacred sites,” master carver Jewell James of the Lummi Nation told a large crowd that had gathered to take part in a blessing of the falls.

“When we speak, we don’t speak for us,” James said. “We speak for our children.”

Totem Pole at Shoshone Falls

Jewell James, lead carver with The House of Tears Carvers, talks Thursday at Shoshone Falls about a 24-foot totem pole created by Lummi Nation members. The totem pole has so far traveled 13,000 miles on its way to the White House.

Every year for the past 20 years, House of Tears Carvers in northwestern Washington have created totem poles containing deep symbolism representing American Indians’ most urgent concerns. James is the lead carver for the group; it took him two months to carve the 5,000-pound totem pole from a 400-year-old Western red cedar.

“It has meaning from the hearts of our people,” Shoshone-Paiute Chairman Brian Thomas of Duck Valley, Nevada, told the crowd.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cedar represents the Tree of Life. Red handprints represent the thousands of murdered or missing indigenous women whose final moments have escaped national attention. The raindrops carved into the tree bring attention to the state of the rivers. The salmon represents the survival of the Salmon People.

“It’s not a tribal issue,” Thomas said. “It’s a human being issue.”

Totem Pole at Shoshone Falls

People lay their hands on a 24-foot totem pole to offer blessings Thursday at Shoshone Falls. The 5,000-pound totem pole was carved from a single Western red cedar.

House of Tears Carvers began the tradition of carving and painting totem poles just after 9/11. The totem poles then travel the “The Red Road to D.C. Totem Pole Journey to Protect Sacred Sites” before being given to those who need strength or to sites that need healing.

Totem Pole at Shoshone Falls

A bald eagle, part of a totem pole carved from a single Western red cedar, is seen Thursday at Shoshone Falls.

This year, James has crossed the country with the totem pole multiple times to bring attention to the plight of the salmon and to encourage people to support Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s initiative to save the endangered fish.

This totem pole will be gifted to the Biden administration and displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mini Statue of Liberty joins its big sister in New York City

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News