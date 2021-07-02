Salmon People bring totem pole to Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS — After 96 stops on a 13,000-mile journey, native Salmon People stopped Thursday at Shoshone Falls to share their message.
“It is up to all of us to protect sacred sites,” master carver Jewell James of the Lummi Nation told a large crowd that had gathered to take part in a blessing of the falls.
“When we speak, we don’t speak for us,” James said. “We speak for our children.”
Every year for the past 20 years, House of Tears Carvers in northwestern Washington have created totem poles containing deep symbolism representing American Indians’ most urgent concerns. James is the lead carver for the group; it took him two months to carve the 5,000-pound totem pole from a 400-year-old Western red cedar.
“It has meaning from the hearts of our people,” Shoshone-Paiute Chairman Brian Thomas of Duck Valley, Nevada, told the crowd.
The cedar represents the Tree of Life. Red handprints represent the thousands of murdered or missing indigenous women whose final moments have escaped national attention. The raindrops carved into the tree bring attention to the state of the rivers. The salmon represents the survival of the Salmon People.
“It’s not a tribal issue,” Thomas said. “It’s a human being issue.”
House of Tears Carvers began the tradition of carving and painting totem poles just after 9/11. The totem poles then travel the “The Red Road to D.C. Totem Pole Journey to Protect Sacred Sites” before being given to those who need strength or to sites that need healing.
This year, James has crossed the country with the totem pole multiple times to bring attention to the plight of the salmon and to encourage people to support Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s initiative to save the endangered fish.
This totem pole will be gifted to the Biden administration and displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.