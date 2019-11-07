{{featured_button_text}}
Salad & Yoga at St. Luke's

A night of Salad & Yoga will be at St. Luke's on Tuesday.

 COURTESY OF ST. LUKE'S MAGIC VALLEY

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke's Magic Valley will host a Fall Family Fun Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital's main cafe, 801 Pole Line Road W.

Families will build their own fall harvest salad bowl with Chef Mark Owsley, then participate in a family yoga class with certified yoga instructor Tiffany Eckles.

The cost is free. Tickets are limited and pre-registration is required.

To register, go to surveymonkey.com/rlfamily_fun.

For more information, email ellsworm@slhs.org.

