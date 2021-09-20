Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s delay vaccination requirement deadlines

Idaho’s two largest hospital systems have paused a requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“While we remain committed to our vaccine requirement policy, we are pausing the requirement for our Idaho colleagues only while crisis standards of care are activated,” said Mark Snider, communications director for Saint Alphonsus. The pause affects only Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus employees. Those in Oregon will still need to get vaccinated.

“Considering the activation of Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho this week, St. Luke’s has temporarily extended the compliance deadline for COVID-19 vaccination,” said Taylor Reeves, public relations coordinator for St. Luke’s Health System, in a statement to Idaho Reports. “The compliance deadline extension will be in place only until crisis standards of care are no longer activated and/or our internal HICS activation level is reduced. At that time, we will resume the corrective action process for team members who remain non-compliant.”

Snider said of Saint Al’s roughly 6,000 employees, only a small number — .004 percent, he said, or approximately 25 — have quit and cited the vaccination requirement as a reason for leaving. Snider didn’t know how many have asked for religious or medical exemptions, but said no employee has been fired for not being vaccinated.