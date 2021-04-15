Sage grouse facts

Sage grouse gather on “leks” or breeding grounds in the spring and the males have an elaborate display called “strutting”. Females select males for mating based on their feather patterns and vocalizations and will frequent several leks being bred by several males.

The most unique part of a male’s display is the plopping sound created by forcing air quickly out of pouches in their chest along with a single noted whistle mixed in. Their breast feathers are stiff and make a swishing sound as they drag their flight feathers across them during the display. The display lasts only a couple seconds but is repeated continuously while females are on the lek. Males also strut around while fanning their tails defending their living room-sized territory on the lek.

Squabbles between neighboring males include posturing, pushing, biting, wrestling, and striking each other with the hard wrist on the leading edge of their wings. sage grouse, as with all grouse species, do not have spurs as chickens and turkeys do. The vast majority of fights end before serious injury occurs but males are occasionally bloodied. At the end of a morning, males leave the leks together, day roost as groups in sagebrush cover, then return to the leks either at dusk or pre-dawn.