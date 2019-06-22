TWIN FALLS — As the July 4 holiday nears, fireworks stands have popped up throughout the Magic Valley. Law enforcement wants those using fireworks to be safe and abide by the law.
Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda emphasized that fireworks deemed illegal in Twin Falls County are also illegal across the state of Idaho. The importance of using fireworks designated as “safe and sane” cannot be overemphasized, he said.
“We want to make sure an adult is present,” Lauda said about setting off fireworks. There should also be a bucket of water to ensure the fireworks are no longer burning before being placed in the trash.
“We don’t want to start any trash fires,” Lauda said, adding that setting off fireworks away from buildings is advised.
For the Buhl Fire Department, another factor plays a role in Fourth of July safety.
“My biggest concern is being under the influence and using fireworks,” Buhl Fire Lt. Paul Madalena said. “We’ve had a couple fires due to that in the past.”
Both Twin Falls’ and Jerome’s municipal codes define “dangerous fireworks” as sky rockets, bottle rockets and similar devices; Roman candles and similar devices loaded to propel pyrotechnic effects into the air; aerial display shells propelled into the sky from a cylindrical or spherical shell casing; sparklers more than 10 inches in length or one-quarter inch in diameter; snakes or effects containing bichloride of mercury; and sky lanterns, fire balloons or items that have any type of burning material to propel them.
Twin Falls and Jerome limit the dates fireworks can be sold for the July 4 holiday, from midnight June 23 until midnight July 5.
Fireworks may be used between 8 a.m. and midnight from June 23 to July 5 in Twin Falls and Jerome, according to the municipal code.
“The first concern is personal safety,” Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said. “Fireworks have the potential to be dangerous and can cause serious injuries if not handled properly.”
Greg Vawser, assistant chief of the Rock Creek Fire District, agrees.
“Injuries caused by the misuse of fireworks can cause lifelong issues,” Vawser said. “When disposing of the used fireworks, please do not put them in the plastic containers provided by the waste handling services, as these do burn and our district had a house catch fire approximately five years ago due to this reason.”
Hall cited two other concerns in regard to fireworks.
“Fireworks pose a great fire hazard,” he said. “The July time frame is a time when things are dry and it doesn’t take much to start a fire.”
General property damage is Hall’s third concern.
“Some aerial fireworks have the ability to crack windows and damage vehicles if improperly or maliciously used,” he said.
Serious incidents involving fireworks from 2018 were few. Lauda reported four fireworks-related fires on July 4 in Twin Falls. One was a house fire.
There was also a fire in Jerome last year.
“That was a brush fire which only burned grass and was rapidly extinguished,” Hall said.
Rock Creek Fire District had only one fireworks-related incident for 2018, a brush fire.
Hall said there “are typically a significant amount” of complaints to police about fireworks. He predicts the number of calls complaining of noise or unsafe acts on July 4 will possibly exceed the Jerome department’s ability to respond to them all.
In Twin Falls, Police Chief Craig Kingsbury asks the public for patience on the holiday.
“It’s a resource-demanding day,” Kingsbury said. “We will respond, and taken enforcement action, as needed.”
Lauda wants to be sure everyone has fun on July 4, as long as it’s done safely.
Kingsbury has a suggestion too. He encourages the public to skip shooting off their own fireworks and attend the spectacular fireworks held at the College of Southern Idaho.
