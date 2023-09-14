JEROME — Opportunities at the 6,700-acre Snake River Canyons Park on the north side of the canyon officially grew Wednesday with the opening of a 13-space RV camp.

It is touted as a place for nature lovers, RV travelers, and adventure seekers, and for people just wanting to enjoy the beautiful, quiet environment, Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell said.

In addition to the 13 spaces, there is an open space to accommodate equestrian rigs and oversized RVs, and there are plans to build equestrian corrals, along with another waterless toilet to go with the one already constructed, said Sue Williams, a member of the Snake River Canyons Park Board.

A half-mile east of U.S. Highway 93, the Ricketts RV Camp is named in memory of Virginia Ricketts, a longtime Jerome County resident who documented a comprehensive history of the county. She was an author, and for a time wrote a column for the Times-News.

She died in 2010.

“It’s truly humbling,” said Keith Alan Ricketts, the eldest son of the Ricketts, of his mother being recognized.

Camping is free, with a five-day limit at the park, paid for by a $272,000 grant from the Idaho Recreational Vehicle fund, with the county matching $58,000.

Williams said the park has already been used by a couple of campers.

Campsites include fire rings and picnic tables but not water or electricity. People using the camp are asked to pack out their trash. A member of the park board will check on the camp daily.

The site is on Bureau of Land Management property, and is part of a lease arrangement with the county. A 25-year lease was renewed in January.

Idahoans are asking for places to recreate, said Lisa Cresswell of BLM’s Shoshone office, and “this facility will be a great addition to the area to meet this need.”

Shooting for target practice is not allowed at the park, Howell said, but the lease calls for the county to eventually establish an area for a shooting range.

Board member Bill Bridges noted that 100 years ago, there was talk of the area becoming a national park, but he is happy for the opportunities at the Snake River Canyons Park, that runs from Hansen Bridge to Yingst Grade, although there are also a number of areas in that stretch that include private land.