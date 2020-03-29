Rural Idaho towns ask visitors to stay away during pandemic. But are people listening?

BOISE — In a Tuesday virtual town hall with Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a caller identified as Ginger from McCall urged Little to keep visitors from areas already infected with coronavirus away from small, rural towns that haven’t yet been affected.

“We are seeing people who are coming all over the place to come here from vacation. I saw that half of the people at Albertsons had Ada County plates. We counted five cars with Washington state plates,” she said. “Can you put an announcement out there to please stop coming to the mountains? Do something to safeguard us. … Can you please do something to help us?”

At the time, Little said education was key. The next day, he issued a statewide stay-home order banning all travel that’s not essential.

But people from out of town (and out of state) have already been fleeing to mountain towns and rural counties that have yet to confirm their own cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. It’s prompted residents and officials to echo Ginger’s plea to the governor: Please stay away. They cannot handle the effects of this pandemic.

VALLEY COUNTY MAYORS, HEALTH CARE WORKERS: PLEASE AVOID VISITING