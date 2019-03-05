FILER — They share the same building. They use the same volunteers. They even have the same part-time fire chief.
Despite the similarities between the Filer Fire Department and Filer Rural Fire District, the two departments operate as separate agencies. And they’re running out of space on Filer’s Main Street.
“We’re just so crowded we can’t even put all our trucks in one building,” District President Dennis Lutz said.
After years of planning, the district saved more than $1 million and began constructing a new building last summer on U.S. 30. The building should have at least the exterior completed by August.
“At this point, we’ve only got enough money to put the building up,” Lutz said. “We just pulled the trigger.”
The plan is to complete the 23,000 square-foot building without raising taxes, District Chief Bud Compher said. The district has been saving for about 15 years. Still, Lutz estimates the district could be about $1 million short of building out the $2.3 million structure this year.
“We’re applying for grants and trying to find money where we can,” Compher said.
The Filer district and Filer department currently operate out of an original city office in downtown Filer. The space includes a small meeting room big enough for about 30 people, and an office for the chief. The departments share about 30 volunteers and are responsible for emergency medical services and fire protection within their respective boundaries.
While the city department operates just within Filer city limits, the rural fire district encompasses an area extending both east and west of the city, from the Snake River Canyon to about 6 miles south of Filer. The rural district has about 14 vehicles to fight structure fires and brush fires alike, Compher said.
There’s been talk of eventually combining the city and rural fire departments, Lutz said. The Filer Rural Fire District was created in the 1990s after Twin Falls County Mutual Fire Insurance was no longer able to provide fire protection, he said.
Lutz was one of the original fire commissioners appointed by Gov. Cecil B. Andrus to represent his sub-district in 1992. The district now operates using property taxes. Prior to then, individual property owners had to pay for fire protection through their own insurance companies, Lutz said.
So far, no formal plans have been made to combine the city and rural agencies, but Lutz believes it will happen. In the meantime, the rural fire district struggles to find room for all its trucks within the city buildings. Some vehicles have to remain parked outside.
The new rural fire district building is situated along U.S. 30 adjacent to the U.S. Bank and the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. It’s within city limits, where many of the volunteer firefighters live, Lutz said.
The structure is being constructed to support future needs, with areas designated for sleeping rooms, community spaces, fire truck bays and offices.
“You have to keep up with the building in your community,” Compher said.
In making sure the new base meets those future needs, the chief refers to a saying passed on to him by his father: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”
