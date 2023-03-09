RUPERT — An engineering firm put key points of Rupert’s new transportation plan on display for public comment on Wednesday night.

After receiving Wednesday’s comments, Forsgren Associates Inc. project manager Steven Yearsley said the plan should be ready by early spring.

“Most of it is put together," Yearley said, "it just needed to go out for public comment.”

It's recommended to update a city's plan every 10 years, Forsgren Associates Inc.'s Mariah Fowler said. The city’s last master plan was adopted in January 2004.

Roger Davis, who oversees public works for the city, said the city received a $100,000 Local Highways Technical Assistance Council grant, which required a match from the city.

The city’s portion of the costs for the completed study will be $35,000.

The city’s focus is on placing sidewalks where none exist along Oneida Street, a state highway, ADA ramps and walking paths, Davis said.

Forsgren has worked on the plan for more than a year, which included a physical inventory.

The plan identifies $6.2 million in projects: A $1 million city-wide chip seal that was completed in 2019, a $669,000 sidewalk, a walking path and bridge project scheduled for 2025, and a $4.4 million construction project on 100 West Road slated for 2026.