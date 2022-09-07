 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rupert's Oneida Street undergoing state reconstruction

  • 0
Rupert construction

Road crews work on pedestrian ramps on Rupert's Oneida Street on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

 Laurie Welch

RUPERT — A state road project is underway on Idaho Highways 24 and 25 will reconstruct Rupert’s Oneida Street, which hasn’t had major repairs since a traffic light was installed at Oneida and F Streets in 2004.

The project will continue through fall and include removal of the asphalt, re-compacting the road base and paving along with storm water repairs and pedestrian ramps, according to the Idaho Transportation Department fact sheet on the project.

There will also be intersection updates that includes reconfiguring Oneida and East Eighth streets to provide better traffic flow. The highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the repairs.

Oneida Street

Work crews pour concrete on the Oneida Street road reconstruction project on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022.
Road construction

An Idaho State Transportation Department project is reconstructing Oneida Street in Rupert on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California leans on fossil fuels during historic heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News