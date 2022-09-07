Rupert's Oneida Street undergoing state reconstruction

RUPERT — A state road project is underway on Idaho Highways 24 and 25 will reconstruct Rupert’s Oneida Street, which hasn’t had major repairs since a traffic light was installed at Oneida and F Streets in 2004.

The project will continue through fall and include removal of the asphalt, re-compacting the road base and paving along with storm water repairs and pedestrian ramps, according to the Idaho Transportation Department fact sheet on the project.

There will also be intersection updates that includes reconfiguring Oneida and East Eighth streets to provide better traffic flow. The highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the repairs.