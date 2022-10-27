Rupert's 24th annual Caring and Sharing Festival set Nov. 25, 26

RUPERT — The 24th annual Caring and Sharing Festival will light up with holiday cheer on Nov. 25 and 26.

The event, scheduled on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving at the Rupert Civic Center at 505 Seventh St., helps the community celebrate the joys of the season while raising money for the Minidoka Health Care Foundation, according to a press release.

The Foundation uses the money for health related causes in the community.

There will be more than 40 lit Christmas trees from three-feet tall miniatures to nine-feet tall giants and other festive holiday items.

There will be a Teddy Bear Breakfast with a visit from Santa, a Gala opening luncheon, a Saturday Social and unique gift shop, sponsored by the Minidoka Auxiliary volunteers.

The event has free admission for the thousands of visitors that flock to enjoy the magical wonders and visit with neighbors and friends.

Over the years, the event as raised more than $766,000 and helped provide for a variety of health-related needs, including assisting the Mini-Cassia Child Protection Team, women and children’s shelter, DAV, Pomerelle Ski Patrol, Wee Links, purchased baseball and softball helmets, helped the senior center and the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center to name a few.

The foundation also assists several students a year fund their health-related careers with scholarships and it supports Minidoka Memorial Hospital with program funding and equipment.

The festival is currently looking for donations of trees, wreaths and decorative items to display along with volunteers to help with all aspects of the event and event sponsors.

For more information, please contact Tammy Hanks at the Minidoka Health Care Foundation office or call 434-8275.