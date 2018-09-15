Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ice skate rink

Ice skating.

 micheal byrne/freeimages.com

RUPERT — The City of Rupert plans to install a seasonal outdoor ice skating rink.

The rink will have a synthetic, resin-based “ice” surface that will allow the rink to be used during special events in the summer.

It is expected that the rink will open after Thanksgiving and will provide opportunities to ice skate until mid-February.

The rink will open at Neptune Park near the city swimming pool for the 2018-19 season. It’s anticipated that the rink will be adjacent to the historic Rupert Square in the future.

In the Facebook post, City Administrator Kelly Anthon said that after a yearlong study the city determined that the program would pay for itself quickly, with corporate sponsorship, donations and user fees offsetting the cost of installing and operating.

More information, including the hours of operation and admission fees, will be announced later, the city said. People with suggestions for sponsorships or who want to teach a youth ice skating class can email Kelly Anthon at kelly.anthon@rupert.id.us or Mary Andersen at mary.andersen@rupert.id.us or call City Hall at 208-436-9600.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments