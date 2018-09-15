RUPERT — The City of Rupert plans to install a seasonal outdoor ice skating rink.
The rink will have a synthetic, resin-based “ice” surface that will allow the rink to be used during special events in the summer.
It is expected that the rink will open after Thanksgiving and will provide opportunities to ice skate until mid-February.
The rink will open at Neptune Park near the city swimming pool for the 2018-19 season. It’s anticipated that the rink will be adjacent to the historic Rupert Square in the future.
In the Facebook post, City Administrator Kelly Anthon said that after a yearlong study the city determined that the program would pay for itself quickly, with corporate sponsorship, donations and user fees offsetting the cost of installing and operating.
More information, including the hours of operation and admission fees, will be announced later, the city said. People with suggestions for sponsorships or who want to teach a youth ice skating class can email Kelly Anthon at kelly.anthon@rupert.id.us or Mary Andersen at mary.andersen@rupert.id.us or call City Hall at 208-436-9600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.