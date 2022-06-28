Rupert sets 5 day patriotic celebration

RUPERT — This small town is set to host the longest Fourth of July celebration in the state.

“We think it’s the biggest Fourth of July celebration in the state,” Jason Gibbons, Rupert Fourth of July Committee chairman said. “It’s a full five days of concerts and events.”

From June 30 to July 4, the town Square will be lined with food booths and trucks, fireworks will light the sky on the first day and free patriotic and headliner band music will float on evening breezes each night.

Each year the gala begins with the Rupert Christmas Lighting breakfast. The proceeds from the breakfast are used to purchase Christmas decorations for the town, dubbed Christmas City USA.

The fireworks are presented that night by Rupert Fire & Rescue and set the tone of the celebration.

“We like to hold the fireworks display at the beginning so people don’t have to choose whether to go to the Burley or Rupert displays,” committee member Shel Telleria said. “This way they can attend both of them.”

The yearly patriotic extravaganza on the Square is steeped in history — about 108 years’ worth.

“It’s been going on a long time,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said it remains popular due to its wholesome family atmosphere that draws people back, even after they move away.

The parade alone, this year themed “Small Town American Spirit,” draws about 20,000 people to Rupert each year, Telleria said.

Several other events such as a car show, pickleball tournament, walk, run and bike race and a special play at the Wilson Theatre will coincide with the patriotic celebration at the park.

At the Minidoka County Fairgrounds the community will also gather to watch the children compete in rodeo events.

Telleria said the committee stopped holding the adult rodeo because it wasn’t making enough money to pay for itself, but the Mutton Bustin’ competition continues to draw the support of local families.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bounce houses for children will return this year, Telleria said.

“The cost is only $2 and helps pay for the headliner concerts and other things during the celebration,” she said.

The concerts are free to the public, people just need to bring their lawn chairs, Telleria said. The concerts include local talent along with well-known and loved bands.

“I think people love coming and listening to the first-class entertainment for free,” Gibbons said. “I think the event has remained so popular because people want to acknowledge our freedom and sacrifices that were made to attain it.”

A special patriotic concert is held on Sunday to honor veterans.

Gibbons said there are 14 food booths signed up this year, including a couple of new ones.

“There are enough food booths that you can come out and get different food every night and listen to the music,” Gibbons said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0