Rupert man injured in crash south of Burley

BURLEY — A Rupert man was injured in a crash Wednesday morning when he struck a utility pole.

Just after 7 a.m., Idaho State Police arrived on the scene on 175 East near 1044 S. in Cassia County.

Ramiro Herrera-Gonzalez, 22, of Rupert was southbound on 175 East in a 2011 Ford F350.

Herrera-Gonzalez crossed left of the center of the roadway, ran off the road and struck a utility pole, police said. The vehicle overturned, landing on its roof.

Herrera-Gonzalez was flown to the Portneuf Regional Medical Center. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, the Burley Life Run Ambulance and the North Burley Rural Fire Department.

175 East between 1000 South and 1100 South was blocked for about 90 minutes.

