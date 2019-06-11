SALT LAKE CITY — A 59-year-old man died Tuesday after a hang glider crash at Point of the Mountain Flight Park, authorities say.
Crews responded to the park about 10:30 a.m., according to Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon. It occurred on the south side of the flight park, 121100 N. East Frontage Road in Lehi, Cannon said.
Authorities later identified the man as Ron Holder of Rupert, KSL.com reported.
Witnesses at the scene told emergency responders that as the man was flying, the wind changed, and he turned to drop into the wind, Cannon said. However, as he turned, the man dropped straight down about 50 feet, Cannon said.
Holder suffered serious head injuries, and other undisclosed injuries, he said.
Medical personnel performed CPR on Holder, but they ultimately determined his injuries were too severe, Cannon said. Holder was pronounced dead at the scene.
Holder was with his family members and his instructor at the park, but was flying on his own, Cannon said. It was his very first solo flight, he added.
Emergency officials from Lehi Fire Department, Lehi Police Department, the Utah County Sheriff's Office and Life Flight responded to the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
