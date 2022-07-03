 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rupert fireworks ignite patriotism

Rupert is has long been known for its five-day Fourth of July Celebration. This year, the town hosted its fireworks display on June 30, 2022, so folks could watch other displays on July 4.

Burley businesses save fireworks show

A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.

Rupert 4th of July Celebration

People enjoy the fireworks display Thursday, June 30, 2022, during the 4th of July Celebration in Rupert.
Rupert 4th of July Celebration

Light of the fireworks reflect off the water Thursday, June 30, 2022, during the 4th of July Celebration in Rupert.
Rupert 4th of July Celebration

The sun sets over the Rupert watertower as the community prepares for the fireworks display Thursday, June 30, 2022, during the Fourth of July Celebration in Rupert.
A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.

Opinion: If you didn’t have doubts about former Congressman Raul Labrador’s capacity to serve as Idaho’s attorney general before the House Jan. 6 Committee convened its televised hearings, you should have a bunch of them now.

