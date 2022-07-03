Rupert fireworks ignite patriotism

TIMES-NEWS
Rupert is has long been known for its five-day Fourth of July Celebration. This year, the town hosted its fireworks display on June 30, 2022, so folks could watch other displays on July 4.
A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.
People enjoy the fireworks display Thursday, June 30, 2022, during the 4th of July Celebration in Rupert.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Light of the fireworks reflect off the water Thursday, June 30, 2022, during the 4th of July Celebration in Rupert.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Fireworks go off near the water tower Thursday, June 30, 2022, during the 4th of July Celebration in Rupert.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
The sun sets over the Rupert watertower as the community prepares for the fireworks display Thursday, June 30, 2022, during the Fourth of July Celebration in Rupert.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
