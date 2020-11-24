Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event

RUPERT — South Central Public Health District notified the city of Rupert Tuesday that it has to cancel its Christmas lighting event where Santa rides into Rupert on a firetruck and turns on the lights at the Square.

The event was canceled because it violates Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 2 Stay Healthy order, according to a press release issued by the city.

The event draws a large crowd each year on the square.

The city will still have Christmas lights that will be turned on at 7 p.m. on Friday without the Santa event.

Fireworks will also be displayed at that time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents are encouraged to find a spot anywhere in Rupert or the surrounding area to watch the fireworks show.

The city’s annual outdoor Christmas Market, which launched last year, will be open and chili will still be available for purchase along with ice skating, which will be held with social distancing at the rink and warming hut.

The Caring and Sharing Christmas festival was canceled earlier this month.

Even with the modifications, the release said, Rupert will still be a magical place to experience the holiday season.