 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event
0 comments
breaking top story

Rupert cancels Christmas lighting event

{{featured_button_text}}
Rupert Christmas

Santa counts down before flipping the breaker and lighting up the Rupert Square during the city’s festivities in 2014.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

RUPERT — South Central Public Health District notified the city of Rupert Tuesday that it has to cancel its Christmas lighting event where Santa rides into Rupert on a firetruck and turns on the lights at the Square.

The event was canceled because it violates Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 2 Stay Healthy order, according to a press release issued by the city.

The event draws a large crowd each year on the square.

The city will still have Christmas lights that will be turned on at 7 p.m. on Friday without the Santa event.

Fireworks will also be displayed at that time.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents are encouraged to find a spot anywhere in Rupert or the surrounding area to watch the fireworks show.

The city’s annual outdoor Christmas Market, which launched last year, will be open and chili will still be available for purchase along with ice skating, which will be held with social distancing at the rink and warming hut.

The Caring and Sharing Christmas festival was canceled earlier this month.

Even with the modifications, the release said, Rupert will still be a magical place to experience the holiday season.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the city has tried to take appropriate steps to protect the public health and the city has been able to provide public services without interruption and has held numerous events without significant increases in community infection rates, the release said.

People with coronavirus symptoms should not expose others and those who are concerned with getting ill should stay home or otherwise isolate themselves to reduce the risk.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
Local

South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

  • Updated

The South Central Public Health District board declined Thursday to implement a mask mandate for the seven counties it covers as the number of deaths from COVID-19 rapidly increases in the area and local hospitals are preparing to ration care as the facilities overflow.

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales
Politics

Jackpot site may be rezoned for cannabis sales

A request to rezoning land in Jackpot as an adult cannabis district comes before the Elko County Planning Commission on Thursday, but there is still competition for potential marijuana shops in the town on the Idaho-Nevada border.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News