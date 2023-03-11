A Rupert Square business owner is charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Ryan W. McEuen, 44, owner of E Street Deli, is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, according to court documents.

The Rupert Police Department executed a warrant on Dec. 28, 2022 at E Street Deli, his Rupert home and a motorhome parked at his residence.

The case was filed with the court on March 2 and McEuen made his first appearance in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Thursday.

An arraignment hearing is set at 8:30 a.m. March 16.

Police interviewed a 17-year-old employee at the business, who quit working at the deli after the search, who said McEuen had “made” her smoke marijuana and said he would withhold money from her check if she didn’t smoke with him.

The teen told police during the search warrant McEuen told her if she cooperated with police that he “would bring her down with him,” according to court documents.

The girl told police she had screen captured some of the text messages McEuen had sent to her and photographed marijuana inside the deli, which she turned over to police.

Several digital storage devices, marijuana and cocaine along with drug paraphernalia were seized during the search.

Police said some of the text messages McEuen allegedly sent to the girl had been deleted from his phone.