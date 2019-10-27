RICHFIELD — Three candidates are running for two open seats on the City Council.
Annie West, president of the Richfield Riding Club, said she would like to bring a new perspective to Richfield’s city government.
“I want to know first how the City Council is run — how the system works — then find root causes of the town’s problems,” West said. “I will look for answers that others have not thought of.”
She said she’s confident her experience running various organizations will aid the small town’s efforts to grow.
Leav’en Hatch and Mitch Henson are also running, but neither candidate responded to the Times-News’ request for information.
