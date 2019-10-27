{{featured_button_text}}

DIETRICH — Three candidates are running for Dietrich School District, Zone 2, trustee.

Candidate Valerie Varadi says she wants to work with the school board to continue “the level of excellence that Dietrich school achieves in all areas.

“I don’t think there are any major issues within the school board,” Varadi said.

Varadi previously served as the precinct committeeman for Dietrich. She is the elections director for Twin Falls County. Neither candidate Max Auker nor Dolly Power responded to the Times-News’ request for information.

