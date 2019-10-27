DIETRICH — Five candidates are running for two seats on the City Council.
Taylor Perkins, 25, says the people of Dietrich have lost respect for their public officials and he’d like to see that change.
“(City leaders) need to hold more community events and talk to more people,” Perkins said. Both the city and its townfolk “need more community compassion.
The city needs to let the community know they are looking out for them.”
If elected, this would be his first political office. Perkins is a truck driver for Agropur.
Candidates Robert Jaurequi, John Howard, Cody Hallibaugh and Danielle Ward did not respond to the Times-News’ request for information.
