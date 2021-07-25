Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival takes flight

ELKO — Generally, the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival has taken place in past years in early September, in Spring Creek.
However, due to a venue change and an earlier liftoff, the Elko skies were adorned with hot-air balloons, baskets and a wide of array of colors on Friday, July 23.
Ruby Mountain Hot Air, Inc. President Kristopher Stephenson said that approximately 26 balloons took flight during the 20th annual festival — which did not officially take place last year due to COVID-19.
“I think we had around 26 balloons and 27 pilots show up this year,” Stephenson said. “We didn’t have a true festival last year, but we had a few pilots show up on their way to other shows — so they stopped and put their balloons up — but nothing official.”
Courteously, one pilot, Kent Barnes, from Murray, Utah, was kind enough to make room in his basket aboard one of his three hot-air balloons for an Elko Daily Free Press representative.
Barnes, who said he got into the business of hot-air balloons after a series of “life-change units in the early 2000s,” owns and flies the Baby Balloon — a 54,000 cubic-foot aircraft — the HeatWave, a 90,000 cubic-foot balloon, and the belle of the ball.
On Thursday, Barnes and his crew — along with his “very-important life partner” (Dee Thorell), crew chief John Nelson, his wife Dianna Nelson, intern/trainee Ryan Cooke and his wife, Tina Cooke, and volunteer Anna Immenschuh — assembled the basket, the burners, the envelope and the top of the BelleStar, which is also a 90,000 cubic-foot aircraft.
For reference, a basketball is approximately one cubic foot.
Better have a big gym.
Stephenson said the approximate cost of an average hot-air balloon is similar to a sedan, “ranging anywhere around $20,000 to $30,000” and “rising in price, depending on sizes and shapes.”
Barnes — who has around 2,000 trips in the air under his belt and 1,400 or 1,500 hours of flight experience — lifted off from near the city basketball courts and traversed around the plethora of baseball fields, over the Elko County Fairgrounds, near Elko High School and around the campus of Great Basin College.
The total time of the flight was approximately 45 minutes, reaching a maximum height of around 1,600 feet — ascending at a max speed of about 640 feet per minute and descending at a max of 620 feet per second.
During the flight, it became evident the varying winds at different altitudes.
The higher the altitude, the most apt the balloon was to drift north — the lower the altitude, the direction the wind pushed the aircraft was to the west.
Not wanting to cross Interstate 80 due to the lack of places to land the balloon with enough room on smooth ground — coupled with the fact the chase vehicle and crew also had limited access to said spaces — Barnes eventually touched the aircraft down in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church, using the tarp of Katie Griggs, the pilot of the Re/Max balloon and the former organizer of the festival.
Following the successful landing, deconstruction of the BelleStar and loading of all the equipment into his trailer, Barnes spoke about the history of the hot-air balloon flights.
“In the late 1700s, the Montgolfier brothers, in France, owned a paper manufacturing plant and noticed that heat and gas made the paper lift and bow. They started lighting fires and placing paper over the fires, and the sheets lifted up,” Barnes said. “They took their findings to King Louie (XVI) and told him that France could own the skies if they could successfully fly these balloons.”
On Sept. 19, 1783, Pilatre De Rozier, launched the first hot-air balloon.
The passengers were a duck, a sheep and a rooster.
The animals made a 15-minute flight before crashing into the ground.
Just two years later, the first manned attempt was made by the Montgolfier brothers — Joseph and Etienne — who flew for about 20 minutes in front of what Barnes called “the largest gathering of people for an event at the time.”
The birth of hot-air ballooning.
No doubt, the sport/hobby/profession has come a long way in the past 235 years, but it is remarkable that someone had the vision, the ingenuity, the guts and the execution to do something that has given a large number of followers in past centuries something to strive for and enjoy — lifting up, floating down, looking around and taking in everything various locations across the globe have to offer.
Barnes, himself, has flown in Israel, Bolivia, Mexico, Taiwan, France and “everywhere in the United States from New Jersey and everything in between the west coast of California, Oregon and Washington.”
“Every place has their own attributes. Page, Arizona, is really cool because you’re flying along and you’ll see a balloon disappear below the ground into the Grand Canyon. Flying across the Pyramids in Mexico is really cool, France is beautiful and northern Utah has a lot to offer with the mountains,” he said. “But, the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival was my first event after I got my license. We came here around 2003 or 2004 and have only missed a few years, so this one really holds a special place in my heart.”