RSV positivity rates still above average in MV

TWIN FALLS — RSV positivity rates in south-central Idaho remain roughly 5 percentage points higher than the statewide average, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Meanwhile, reported coronavirus cases dropped 39% in Twin Falls County, latest numbers show.

RSV numbers decline in Magic Valley Despite a drop in numbers, RSV cases are are still above state average.

Health and Welfare reported 77 positive cases of RSV, a respiratory illness, for the week ending Dec. 23 in South Central Public Health District, with a reported 20.8% positivity rate. For comparison, 126 positive cases were reported for the week ending Dec. 3.

Statewide, 407 positive cases were reported, with 17.9% positivity rate.

The Magic Valley is seeing reduced coronavirus numbers, and the community standard, the amount that it is impacting the community, is rated at low.

COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls County dropped almost 39%, with 63 positive cases reported by Health and Welfare through the week ending Dec. 21. The number of cases was 75.52 per 100,000 rate, and there is a 4.22% positivity rate.

Nearby Jerome County numbers declined by 14 cases during the same time period.

Statewide, 1,336 cases were reported statewide.

Influenza risk appears moderate in south-central Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.