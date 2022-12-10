RSV numbers decline in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Reported RSV numbers in south-central Idaho dropped by 19% for the latest reporting week.

The percent of positivity also took a noticeable dip.

According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare website, there were 126 reported positive cases of RSV, a respiratory illness, in the South Central Public Health District for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, compared to 156 positive cases for Nov. 20 to 26.

Brianna Bodily of the health district emphasized the numbers are for only people who were tested at medical facilities, not for people who got the virus and simply stayed home while they were ill.

The positivity rate district dropped about 10 percentage points from 40% to 30.4% for the week.

Although the drop of cases is welcome, the positivity rate is still about 10% higher than the state average.

Statewide, there were 453 cases of RSV reported in Idaho for the week.

High numbers are partly the result of the cold weather that suddenly hit southern Idaho, Bodily said.

“When we get cold conditions, that forces people inside,” she said. So instead of being outside in the sun and fresh air, that could reduce the number of cases, more people are gathered indoors where the illness can transmit more readily.

She urged people to be cautious, because what might appear to be a “just a sniffle” can actually be something worse and spread illness.

The stress of the holiday season can also bring more susceptibility to illness, she said.

“Some people aren’t eating as well and exercising enough, plus feel the stress that the holidays can bring,” she said.

In addition to RSV, the nation is also facing increased COVID and influenza numbers, in what some people have labeled a “tripledemic.” The number of cases has put a strain on some hospitals.

There were 261 COVID cases in south-central Idaho last week. The cases don’t include positive tests that were conducted at home.

Influenza is rated as a high activity in District 5, Bodily said.